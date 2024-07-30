Philippine appeals court finds shipowner guilty of negligence in 2008 ferry tragedy

The ferry's owners were charged with reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide, damage to property, and serious physical injury after authorities found evidence suggesting that the vessel was allowed to depart Manila at the height of Typhoon Fengshen, which both local and foreign weather agencies forecast as having 10-minute sustained wind speeds of up to 89 knots.

The owners have also been ordered to pay around PHP129.8 million (US$2.21 million) in damages to the victims' families and relatives.

The case against SLI, now operating under the name Philippine Span Asia Carrier Corporation (PSACC), had been elevated to the CA after the owners claimed that they cannot be held liable, as the capsizing occurred simply "because of a fortuitous event."