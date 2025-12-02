Peru landslide sinks boats in Amazon region river, killing 12

At least 12 people have died and 20 more were left injured after a landslide in Peru's Amazon region sunk two boats on the Ucayali river, local health authorities said on Monday.

Two people remain missing, local health agency Diresa Ucayali said on social media, following the landslide that struck around 04:20 (09:00 GMT) in a port area of Iparia, located some 415 kilometres (258 miles) north-east of Peru's capital, hitting two boats that were on their way to other towns on the riverside.