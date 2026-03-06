Patrol boat damaged after hitting berthed ferry at Sweden's Grisslehamn Port

A Swedish Coast Guard patrol boat accidentally struck a berthed ferry at the Port of Grisslehamn on Sweden's Sea of Åland coast on Tuesday, March 3.

The incident involving the Swedish Coast Guard vessel KBV 202 and the Ro-Pax ferry Eckerö occurred at around 10:00 local time on Tuesday as the latter was preparing to depart Grisslehamn on a scheduled voyage to the Åland Islands off Finland.

After hitting the ferry, the patrol boat crashed into a nearby quay, resulting in a hull breach just above the waterline near its bow. The ferry meanwhile suffered only minor damage.