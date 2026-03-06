Patrol boat damaged after hitting berthed ferry at Sweden's Grisslehamn Port

A Swedish Coast Guard patrol boat accidentally struck a berthed ferry at the Port of Grisslehamn on Sweden's Sea of Åland coast on Tuesday, March 3.
The incident involving the Swedish Coast Guard vessel KBV 202 and the Ro-Pax ferry Eckerö occurred at around 10:00 local time on Tuesday as the latter was preparing to depart Grisslehamn on a scheduled voyage to the Åland Islands off Finland.
After hitting the ferry, the patrol boat crashed into a nearby quay, resulting in a hull breach just above the waterline near its bow. The ferry meanwhile suffered only minor damage.
Authorities said there were no injuries or pollution and that the passengers who were on board the ferry at the time have since safely disembarked.
Eckerö's scheduled sailings for the next 48 hours were cancelled to enable repairs to be undertaken. Meanwhile, a tug has towed the patrol boat away from the quay where it had crashed.
The Swedish Transport Agency and local police have begun an investigation into the mishap.