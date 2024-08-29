Passengers evacuated after NY Waterway ferry suffers onboard fire off Manhattan
A passenger ferry suffered an engine room fire in the waters off Manhattan, prompting the evacuation of passengers, the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) confirmed on Tuesday, August 27.
The NY Waterway ferry Father Mychal Judge had just departed Manhattan when the blaze ignited on the evening (local time) of Tuesday. Eyewitnesses later reported seeing thick, grey smoke billowing from the vessel
The crew then sealed the engine room and deployed the vessel's extinguishing systems, thus containing the fire. Thirty-seven passengers were subsequently transferred to another ferry and brought to New Jersey with no injuries.
FDNY marine units conducted an evaluation of the vessel and towed it to Weehawken, New Jersey. The marine units continued to operate for several hours, monitoring temperatures with thermal imaging, and developed a plan with the North Hudson Regional Fire Department.
Officials said an investigation has been launched to identify the probable causes of the incident.