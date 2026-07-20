Passengers evacuated after boat suffers water ingress near Annette Island, Alaska

The US Coast Guard responded to a report of a motor vessel taking on water with 36 people aboard near Annette Island, Alaska, on Thursday, July 16.

The 51-foot (16-metre) Eagle One Express was intentionally beached, and all of the passengers have been disembarked with no reported injuries. There were 30 adults and six children on board.

Coast guard watchstanders at the Sector Southeast Alaska command center received the initial mayday call at approximately 08:50 local time while the vessel was in the vicinity of Nichols Passage. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast requesting assistance from vessels in the immediate area.