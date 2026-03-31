Passenger boat sinks in rough seas off North Maluku, Indonesia; all on board rescued

Authorities in Indonesia have rescued all 21 occupants of a passenger boat that sank in the country's eastern waters over the weekend.

In the early evening (local time) of Sunday, March 29, the vessel identified as Nazila 05 was travelling between Taliabu Island and the coastal village of Kema, both located in North Maluku province, when she was struck by high waves, causing her bow to break off from the rest of the hull.

The captain contacted the vessel's owner via radio to relay news about the damage. Approximately 30 minutes later, the captain called the owner again to say that the vessel had begun sinking.