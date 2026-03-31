Passenger boat sinks in rough seas off North Maluku, Indonesia; all on board rescued

Authorities in Indonesia have rescued all 21 occupants of a passenger boat that sank in the country's eastern waters over the weekend.
In the early evening (local time) of Sunday, March 29, the vessel identified as Nazila 05 was travelling between Taliabu Island and the coastal village of Kema, both located in North Maluku province, when she was struck by high waves, causing her bow to break off from the rest of the hull.
The captain contacted the vessel's owner via radio to relay news about the damage. Approximately 30 minutes later, the captain called the owner again to say that the vessel had begun sinking.
An official of national search and rescue (SAR) agency Basarnas said that all 21 of Nazila 05's passengers and crew were able to evacuate into a liferaft, though they and their raft were not found until the morning of Tuesday, March 31.
The survivors were found drifting more than 40 kilometres from where their boat sank. They were later brought to the city of Gorontalo for processing.
Officials earlier reported that the boat had 27 people on board. The actual total was lowered to 21 after the survivors said six individuals whose names were listed on the manifest had decided not to go on the trip.
A helicopter and some Good Samaritan fishing boats had also assisted in the SAR effort.