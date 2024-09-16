Parties reach settlement over 2018 pier strike incident in Guam's Apra Harbor

The DOJ filed a lawsuit in 2023 to seize and sell the cruise ship Nippon Maru to satisfy damages it caused when it crashed into the US Navy-operated facilities at Apra Harbor on the night (local time) of December 30, 2018.

US Coast Guard personnel administered a breath test to Nippon Maru's captain four to five hours after the incident in accordance with protocol and discovered that his alcohol level was well in excess of the legal limit of 0.15 mg per litre.