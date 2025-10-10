Overloaded barge led to person overboard and loss of cargo in Nunavut, Canada

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) recently released its investigation report into a loss of cargo and a person who fell overboard in Frobisher Bay, Nunavut, on October 27, 2023.

On the said date, the barge Tasijuaq was being used for transshipping cargo from the vessel Sivumut to the port of Iqaluit in Nunavut with the assistance of tugs. During the operation, the barge began to capsize, sending one crewmember and 23 containers into the water.