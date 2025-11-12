Over 50 rescued after tour boat sinks off Dominican Republic

Personnel of the Dominican Republic Navy rescued more than 50 people after a tour boat sank in Samana Bay in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, November 9.
The incident involving the catamaran vessel Boca de Yuma occurred after it struck an object in the water, which then caused one of its hulls to become flooded.
The passengers were promptly instructed to don lifejackets and jump into the water as the tour boat gradually slipped beneath the surface. They were all later picked up by the crews of rescue boats that had been deployed to the area by the Dominican Republic Navy.
The boat's passengers were mostly cruise ships guests who were on a shore excursion after having earlier arrived in the country aboard the TUI Cruises ship Mein Schiff 1.
TUI Cruises has assured that all of the tour boat's passengers were later returned to Mein Schiff 1 following the successful rescue.
No serious injuries have been reported among the passengers or the tour boat's two Dominican crewmembers.