OPINION | What the South China Sea collision tells us about Beijing's growing aggression

I was actually on Philippine television at the moment it happened on August 11. I was updating Morning Matters host Gretchen Ho about China’s unusual deployment of coast guard ships around the northern Batanes Islands and its likely relationship to President Ferdinand Marcos’s statement this month that the Philippines would be unable to stay out of any war over Taiwan.

That seemed important at the time. And it was—until a China Coast Guard corvette and a destroyer of the Chinese navy collided in the South China Sea while pursuing a Philippine Coast Guard ship.

By the time I returned to my hotel room after the interview, the astonishing early videos of the event were already circulating around Manila and beyond.