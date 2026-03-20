One missing following boat collision on Meghna River in Bangladesh

One person is unaccounted for while five others suffered injuries following a collision between a passenger launch and a fisheries patrol boat on the Meghna River in south-central Bangladesh on Wednesday, March 18.

The incident between the passenger launch Karnaphuli-12 and the unidentified patrol boat occurred near a quay in the country's Bhola district at around 20:00 local time on Wednesday.

According to reports, the launch was backing away from the quay at the time, which then caused its propeller to accidentally strike the arriving patrol boat.

The patrol boat overturned and all seven people who were on board ended up in the river.