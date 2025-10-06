One missing after tanker collides with fishing boat off central Vietnam

The fishing boat sank due to the force of the impact, and only ten of the 11-strong crew were later rescued by another fishing boat that was also in the area. The survivors have since been brought ashore.

The 49-year-old owner and captain of the ill-fated boat remains unaccounted for, though he is believed to have become trapped on board his vessel as it sank following the collision.

Vietnamese port and maritime authorities have been working to gather information on the identity and the final destination of the tanker, which reportedly continued on its voyage immediately after the incident.