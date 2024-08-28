One killed, two injured by blast on Philippine cargo ship

The incident on the 1,500DWT Everwin Star II occurred at around 10:30 local time on Monday as cargo loading operations were ongoing. The ship was berthed at Vitas Port in Manila's Tondo district when the explosion ignited in a forward compartment where paints were being stored.

Local firefighters were able to board the ship hours later to evacuate a crewmember who was found unconscious. This individual was subsequently pronounced deceased.