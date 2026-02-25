One killed after pilot boat capsizes in Italy's Livorno Port

One person was killed as a result of a vessel capsizing incident at the Port of Livorno on Italy's Mediterranean coast on Tuesday, February 24.
The 30-year-old victim was at the helm of a pilot boat when it capsized near the 50-metre motor yacht Calypso at around 14:30 local time on Tuesday.
The boat had just transferred a pilot to the yacht while the two vessels were approximately 700 metres from the entrance to the harbour.
Only the pilot boat's bow remained above the surface by the time rescuers from the Italian Coast Guard arrived in the area and pulled the unconscious victim out of the water. Tragically, this individual was later pronounced deceased.
Initial reports stated that a collision between the yacht and the pilot boat may have caused the latter to capsize.
The coast guard and local port authorities have since launched an investigation to identify the events that led to the incident.