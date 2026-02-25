One killed after pilot boat capsizes in Italy's Livorno Port

One person was killed as a result of a vessel capsizing incident at the Port of Livorno on Italy's Mediterranean coast on Tuesday, February 24.

The 30-year-old victim was at the helm of a pilot boat when it capsized near the 50-metre motor yacht Calypso at around 14:30 local time on Tuesday.

The boat had just transferred a pilot to the yacht while the two vessels were approximately 700 metres from the entrance to the harbour.