One killed after fire ignites on ferry off Singapore

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has confirmed that one person was killed after a fire broke out on a passenger vessel as it was en route to Singapore on Friday, February 20.
The incident on the Liberia-registered Ro-Pax ferry World Legacy occurred at around 04:00 local time on Friday.
The MPA said the fire was initially put under control by the crew and then later extinguished by responding personnel from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.
One crewmember, identified as an Indonesian national, has been reported as deceased.
There were 388 crewmembers and 224 passengers on board the ferry when the incident occurred. No injuries have been reported among the other crewmembers and passengers.
The MPA reported that World Legacy later arrived at the anchorage just off HarbourFront Ferry Terminal and that all passengers and some crewmembers have been safely evacuated.
The body of the deceased crewman has also been brought ashore. The MPA said the relevant authorities are handling the necessary follow-up and the Indonesian Embassy in Singapore has been informed.
A core crew has remained on board the ferry to conduct safety checks, carry out essential vessel operations, support investigations, and ensure the safe management of the vessel while at anchor.
Classification society surveyors engaged by the owners will board the vessel to assess the extent of the damage and determine the repairs to be carried out before returning it to service.
Based on preliminary investigations, the fire originated in the lounge area on deck nine of the vessel.