One killed after fire ignites on ferry off Singapore

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has confirmed that one person was killed after a fire broke out on a passenger vessel as it was en route to Singapore on Friday, February 20.

The incident on the Liberia-registered Ro-Pax ferry World Legacy occurred at around 04:00 local time on Friday.

The MPA said the fire was initially put under control by the crew and then later extinguished by responding personnel from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.