One killed after cargo ship capsizes in central Philippines

One person was killed after a cargo vessel capsized in Cebu province in the central Philippines on Wednesday, March 11.
The Philippine Coast Guard said the incident occurred during loading operations on the locally-owned cargo ship Theresa I while it was berthed at a private port in Cebu's Naga City on Wednesday evening (local time).
The coast guard said the ship developed a severe list as cargo was being loaded, which then caused it to tilt until it ended up on its side.
One of the ship's mooring lines snapped due to the tilting and struck a nearby port worker. Tragically, this individual was pronounced deceased shortly after he was brought to hospital later that same evening.
Meanwhile, coast guard personnel successfully rescued a crewmember who had become trapped in Theresa I's engine room as the ship capsized.
The coast guard said that all 19 of Theresa I's crew are safe and that a 100-metre-long containment boom has been placed around the partially submerged vessel as a precaution against possible oil spill.