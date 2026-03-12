One killed after cargo ship capsizes in central Philippines

One person was killed after a cargo vessel capsized in Cebu province in the central Philippines on Wednesday, March 11.

The Philippine Coast Guard said the incident occurred during loading operations on the locally-owned cargo ship Theresa I while it was berthed at a private port in Cebu's Naga City on Wednesday evening (local time).

The coast guard said the ship developed a severe list as cargo was being loaded, which then caused it to tilt until it ended up on its side.