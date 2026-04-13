One dead, another missing after boat capsizes off Philippines' Leyte province

A nine-year-old girl is confirmed dead while her twin sister has gone missing after a passenger boat capsized off Leyte province in the Philippines on Saturday, April 11.

The sisters were travelling with 10 other people between two districts of Leyte's Abuyog municipality when their boat was struck by strong waves, causing it to capsize while some 300 metres from shore shortly after 08:00 local time on Saturday. Ten of the boat's passengers were safely rescued.

The Philippine Coast Guard learned of the incident that same morning and immediately issued a notice to mariners advising the crews of passing vessels to be on the lookout for the missing children.