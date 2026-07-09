One injured in vehicle boarding mishap on Massachusetts ferry

One person suffered injuries during a loading mishap on a vehicle ferry at a terminal in Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, July 8.
The accident occurred at around 09:15 local time on Wednesday when a vehicle was being driven at a high rate of speed onto the berthed double-ended Ro-Pax ferry Island Home.
The vehicle then sped alongthe ferry's freight deck until it hit the vessel's stern loading doors. No other vehicles were on board at the time.
The driver suffered injuries as a result of the crash and was removed from the scene by responding emergency medical personnel.
No injuries have been reported among the vehicle's occupants or the ferry's crew. However, some of the vessel's scheduled trips for that day were cancelled.
The Woods Hole, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority, the operator of Island Home, issued a statement later in the day on Wednesday saying that the ferry has been granted US Coast Guard clearance to sail for Woods Hole where a damage assessment would be conducted.
Island Home's remaining trips were meanwhile temporarily served by another ferry.