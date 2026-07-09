One injured in vehicle boarding mishap on Massachusetts ferry

One person suffered injuries during a loading mishap on a vehicle ferry at a terminal in Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, July 8.

The accident occurred at around 09:15 local time on Wednesday when a vehicle was being driven at a high rate of speed onto the berthed double-ended Ro-Pax ferry Island Home.

The vehicle then sped alongthe ferry's freight deck until it hit the vessel's stern loading doors. No other vehicles were on board at the time.