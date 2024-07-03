One injured after massive fire breaks out at German shipyard

One person suffered injuries after a fire ignited and quickly spread at the Schacht-Audorf yachtbuilding facilities of German shipyard Lürssen on Tuesday, July 2. The incident occurred at around 09:00 local time when the blaze ignited in one of the yard's assembly halls.

Witnesses said they heard multiple explosions as the assembly hall became engulfed in flames and black smoke. There have also been unconfirmed reports that a superyacht still under construction at the yard suffered damage from the fire.