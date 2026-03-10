One injured after fishing boat catches fire and sinks off Mumbai

One person suffered injuries after a fishing vessel caught fire and subsequently sank off the coast of Mumbai, India, on Sunday, March 8.
The incident involving the fishing vessel Sea Princess occurred in the late morning (local time) of Sunday.
Good Samaritan crews on some nearby fishing boats diverted to the area to render assistance while personnel and assets from the Indian Coast Guard and other agencies were also deployed.
All seven of Sea Princess' crew were safely evacuated onto the Good Samaritan boats as the blaze spread through their vessel, resulting in extensive damage that ultimately caused it to sink at around 17:00 on Sunday.
One crewmember sustained leg and hand injuries and was brought to hospital. On Tuesday, March 10, local newspaper Hindustan Times reported that this individual is in stable condition.
An official of a local fishermen's association has confirmed that plans to salvage the wreck are being drafted.
An investigation to determine the probable causes of the incident is already underway.