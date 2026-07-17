Two hospitalised after oyster boat hits sandbar in Tasmania, Australia

Two people suffered injuries after a commercial fishing boat accidentally hit a sandbar at a beach in Tasmania in Australia on Thursday, July 16.

Tasmania Police said authorities were notified of the incident at about 09:30 local time following a report of a man falling overboard, temporarily being trapped between the sandbar and a flat-bottom oyster barge at Bakers Beach in northern Tasmania.

The man was quickly retrieved by other people on board the barge and was provided medical assistance at the scene before being transported to the Launceston General Hospital. Police said the individual is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.