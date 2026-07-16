One dead, three missing after private yacht capsizes in San Francisco Bay

One person is confirmed dead while three others have gone missing after a private yacht capsized in California's San Francisco Bay in the afternoon (local time) of Tuesday, July 14.

The US Coast Guard said that 20 people were reported to be aboard the vessel and that response crews have recovered 17 people from the water. One person has been confirmed deceased.

At 15:20 on Tuesday, Coast Guard Sector San Francisco received report of a fire aboard a 49-foot (15-metre) cabin cruiser vessel with 19 passengers aboard. The number of persons on board was later updated to 20.