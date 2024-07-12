One dead, seven others missing after ferry capsizes in Myanmar's Yangon River

One person is confirmed to have died while seven others are unaccounted for after a ferry capsized in the Yangon River in Myanmar on Wednesday, July 10. Local officials said the incident occurred shortly after 08:00 local time when the unnamed ferry collided with another vessel and then overturned some 200 metres from shore.
Seventeen people including the captain were on board the ferry at the time of the capsizing. However, only nine people have been rescued so far, and this number included three individuals who were later brought to hospital in nearby Yangon for urgent treatment.
The body of one deceased individual was found during the search and rescue (SAR) effort, which involved local police, firefighters, divers, and the crews of some Good Samaritan vessels that diverted to the area to render assistance. This individual was later confirmed to be a passenger on the ill-fated vessel.
Fire officials said that the SAR effort will continue in an attempt to locate the seven missing passengers. Reports stated that among those who are missing are three students who were on their way to school when the ferry capsized.