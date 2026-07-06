One dead, one missing following separate boating accidents on same day in US

One person was killed while four others were injured after a small boat ran ashore in northwestern Oregon on Saturday, July 4.

Authorities said the unnamed 33-foot (10-metre) boat was navigating the Willamette River when it suddenly struck part of an aluminium walkway on Sauvie Island in the late evening (local time) of Saturday.

Emergency response personnel who arrived at the scene reported that one adult female occupant was already deceased while four other individuals, including the boat's operator, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All four survivors were later transported to hospital.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has begun an investigation into the tragedy.