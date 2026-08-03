One dead, one missing after fishing boat capsizes off Kerala, India

One person is confirmed dead while another has been reported missing after a fishing vessel capsized near the Muthalapozhi Estuary in India's Kerala state on Friday, July 31.

The unnamed vessel had four crewmembers on board and was underway some 100 metres from the estuary when it overturned upon being struck by strong waves at around 20:30 local time on Friday.

Two crewmen were able to swim to shore while their two companions were swept away by the strong current.