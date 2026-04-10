One dead following vessel collision off South Korea's Gangwon province

One person is confirmed dead following a collision between two vessels off the coast of Gangwon province in South Korea on Tuesday, April 7.
The incident between the two unnamed vessels occurred at around 04:30 local time on Tuesday approximately 1.5 kilometres off the city of Sokcho.
One of the vessels reportedly capsized due to the force of the impact. One crewmember was rescued just minutes later by local police who had deployed to the area in response to the incident.
The captain of the vessel that capsized was initially reported missing but was found by a civilian diver one kilometre off the coast shortly after 14:10 the following day.
The captain, a male in his 70s, was suffering from cardiac arrest when he was found and recovered from the water. He was pronounced deceased after he was brought to hospital later that same day.
The Korea Coast Guard had also participated in the search and rescue operation.