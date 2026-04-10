Accidents

One dead following vessel collision off South Korea's Gangwon province

The Korea Coast Guard large patrol vessel KCG Taepyongyang during a joint exercise with the US and Japan Coast Guards in the Sea of Japan, June 6, 2024
The Korea Coast Guard large patrol vessel KCG Taepyongyang during a joint exercise with the US and Japan Coast Guards in the Sea of Japan, June 6, 2024US Marine Corps/Corporal Elijah Murphy
Published on

One person is confirmed dead following a collision between two vessels off the coast of Gangwon province in South Korea on Tuesday, April 7.

The incident between the two unnamed vessels occurred at around 04:30 local time on Tuesday approximately 1.5 kilometres off the city of Sokcho.

One of the vessels reportedly capsized due to the force of the impact. One crewmember was rescued just minutes later by local police who had deployed to the area in response to the incident.

Also Read
Nearly 10,000 fishing boat accidents recorded in South Korean waters in last five years

The captain of the vessel that capsized was initially reported missing but was found by a civilian diver one kilometre off the coast shortly after 14:10 the following day.

The captain, a male in his 70s, was suffering from cardiac arrest when he was found and recovered from the water. He was pronounced deceased after he was brought to hospital later that same day.

The Korea Coast Guard had also participated in the search and rescue operation.

Asia
incidents
South Korea
Korea Coast Guard

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com