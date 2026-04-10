One dead following vessel collision off South Korea's Gangwon province

One person is confirmed dead following a collision between two vessels off the coast of Gangwon province in South Korea on Tuesday, April 7.

The incident between the two unnamed vessels occurred at around 04:30 local time on Tuesday approximately 1.5 kilometres off the city of Sokcho.

One of the vessels reportedly capsized due to the force of the impact. One crewmember was rescued just minutes later by local police who had deployed to the area in response to the incident.