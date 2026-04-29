One dead following boating accident near Clinton, Montana

One person was killed after a boat overturned while transiting the Clark Fork River in Missoula County in western Montana on Monday, April 27.

The incident occurred as the unnamed boat was transiting through fast-moving water while carrying multiple occupants near the town of Clinton on Monday evening (local time).

News outlet NBC reported that one pf the boat's occupants was unable to reach the shore and ended up being swept away. This individual was later found and recovered following an aerial search conducted downstream.