One dead following boating accident near Clinton, Montana

One person was killed after a boat overturned while transiting the Clark Fork River in Missoula County in western Montana on Monday, April 27.
The incident occurred as the unnamed boat was transiting through fast-moving water while carrying multiple occupants near the town of Clinton on Monday evening (local time).
News outlet NBC reported that one pf the boat's occupants was unable to reach the shore and ended up being swept away. This individual was later found and recovered following an aerial search conducted downstream.
The recovered individual eventually expired despite lifesaving efforts by responding medical personnel.
Agencies that participated in the search and rescue/recovery effort include the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Clinton Fire, Missoula County Search and Rescue, Missoula Emergency Services, and the Missoula Rural Fire District. The various agencies contributed more than 25 personnel, boats, and a helicopter to the effort.
Baird Maritime tracks global passenger vessel accidents in its comprehensive database, which can be accessed here.