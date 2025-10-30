One dead, eight missing after river boat capsizes in northern India
One person is confirmed dead while eight others have been reported missing after a boat carrying 22 passengers capsized in a river in Uttar Pradesh state in northern India on Wednesday, October 29.
The incident occurred at around 18:00 local time on Wednesday as the boat was transiting the Kaudiyala River near the village of Bharathapur.
A local police official said the boat struck a partially submerged log and lost balance, causing to overturn.
Only 13 people among those who were on the boat have been safely rescued. All the survivors had suffered minor injuries and have since been treated.
The deceased has been identified as a 60-year-old female while the eight missing included five small children.
Officials said the search and rescue/recovery (SAR) effort is being hampered by the fact that the capsizing occurred in a densely forested area within Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district.
SAR personnel are nonetheless continuing to comb the surrounding waters in an attempt to locate any trace of the eight missing passengers.