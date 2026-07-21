One dead after tour boat hits bridge in Istanbul

One person is confirmed dead after having fallen overboard from a sightseeing boat into the Golden Horn estuary in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Sunday, July 19.

The incident occurred as the tour boat Hero passed underneath Istanbul's Ataturk Bridge en route to Eminönü at around 10:30 local time on Sunday. The helm operator reportedly lost control and the vessel accidentally struck one of the bridge's pillars, causing a crewmember who was standing near the bow to lose balance and fall into the water.

The 32-year-old male victim's lifeless body was found following an eight-hour search by both surface and underwater assets from the Turkish Coast Guard Command and other agencies.