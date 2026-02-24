One dead after tour boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal off India

One person was killed after a boat carrying tourists capsized in the Bay of Bengal off India's union territory of Puducherry on Thursday, February 19, local newspaper The Hindustan Gazette has reported.

The deceased victim has been identified as a 33-year-old woman. She was riding with her husband, their three children, and three other people as passengers on the private charter boat when it suddenly overturned near the mouth of the Ariankuppam River on Thursday afternoon (local time).

Local police and coastal security personnel as well as some nearby fishermen who witnessed the incident immediately rendered assistance to the boat's occupants, who were all thrown overboard.