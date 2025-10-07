One dead after fishing boat capsizes near Denmark's Hanstholm Port

Danish news outlets report that one person was killed after a fishing vessel capsized near the Port of Hanstholm on Denmark's Jutland peninsula on Sunday, October 5.
The fishing vessel Flipper was underway when the crew identified issues with the steering gear. The crew afterwards decided to return to port in Hanstholm on Jutland's northwestern tip despite the prevailing bad weather in the area.
The vessel attempted to enter the harbour but was overcome by large waves, causing it to strike a nearby breakwater. The vessel became flooded shortly afterwards and subsequently capsized.
Rescuers attempted to evacuate the distressed crew from shore since the worsening weather prevented evacuation by boat. A Royal Danish Navy helicopter also arrived on-scene to render assistance.
All four of the vessel's crew were later brought ashore. Tragically, however, a 55-year-old crewman was pronounced deceased shortly after he was pulled out of the water.
According to Maritime Danmark, two rescuers suffered minor injuries during the evacuation operation and needed to be treated in hospital.
The Danish Maritime Authority will conduct an investigation into the incident.