One dead after fishing boat capsizes in Mississippi River in central Minnesota

The Wright County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said that two adult males who were on the boat were able to swim to shore while their companion was found unresponsive. Tragically, this individual was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding paramedics.

The capsizing occurred near the nuclear power plant operated by Xcel Energy. According to the WCSO, some workers at the plant had found the two survivors as they made their way to shore following the incident.

Other agencies that assisted in the rescue and recovery effort include the Monticello Fire Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.