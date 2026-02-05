One dead after containers collapse from ship in Indonesia's Tanjung Perak Port

One person was killed in an incident wherein several boxes fell from a container vessel at the Port of Tanjung Perak in Indonesia's East Java province on Monday, February 2.
The incident occurred at around 04:00 local time on Monday as the Antigua and Barbuda-registered Pacific 88 was conducting cargo operations at the port's South Jamrud Pier.
The ship developed a heavy list during the cargo operations, resulting in approximately 30 of her containers falling overboard.
Local officials said a port worker also fell into the water during the incident. He was initially reported missing but was confirmed deceased at around 15:00 on Monday after his body was recovered approximately 1.6 kilometres away.
Police in East Java have begun an investigation into the mishap while the ship is being stabilised and clearance and container recovery operations are ongoing.
Witnesses said the heavy listing occurred after around 200 containers had already been loaded onto the ship.