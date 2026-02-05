One dead after containers collapse from ship in Indonesia's Tanjung Perak Port

One person was killed in an incident wherein several boxes fell from a container vessel at the Port of Tanjung Perak in Indonesia's East Java province on Monday, February 2.

The incident occurred at around 04:00 local time on Monday as the Antigua and Barbuda-registered Pacific 88 was conducting cargo operations at the port's South Jamrud Pier.

The ship developed a heavy list during the cargo operations, resulting in approximately 30 of her containers falling overboard.