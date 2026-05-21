Oil spill reported following vessel collision in Nigeria's Bonny Inner Anchorage

Authorities in Nigeria have responded to an oil spill that occurred following a collision between two commercial vessels in Bonny Inner Anchorage in Rivers State earlier this week.
The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) said the incident occurred at around 11:30 local time on Wednesday, May 20, when the locally-registered oil products tanker Lady Martina and the Singaporean-flagged Maersk Valparaiso collided with each other.
NIMASA did not disclose whether the spill had originated from only one or both vessels.
Five crewmembers on board Lady Martina sustained varying degrees of injury as a result of the collision. They were evacuated to shore by the crew of a responding patrol boat to receive medical attention.
NIMASA said that, following the collision, Lady Martina drifted to shore and is currently aground along the Bonny Channel, while Maersk Valparaiso remains grounded at the Bonny Inner Anchorage pending damage assessment and further investigation.
The management of Maersk has officially reported the incident to NIMASA. Consequently, NIMASA Director General Dayo Mobereola has ordered a full investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the collision.
NIMASA has also established a situation monitoring room to coordinate response efforts and monitor developments arising from the incident.
Mr Mobereola also directed the agency’s Marine Environment Management Department to immediately commence an environmental impact assessment of the affected area while taking the necessary steps to mitigate the impact of the oil sheen and protect the surrounding marine environment.