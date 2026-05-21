Oil spill reported following vessel collision in Nigeria's Bonny Inner Anchorage

Authorities in Nigeria have responded to an oil spill that occurred following a collision between two commercial vessels in Bonny Inner Anchorage in Rivers State earlier this week.

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) said the incident occurred at around 11:30 local time on Wednesday, May 20, when the locally-registered oil products tanker Lady Martina and the Singaporean-flagged Maersk Valparaiso collided with each other.

NIMASA did not disclose whether the spill had originated from only one or both vessels.