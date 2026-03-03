Numerous factors cited in speedboat crash in British Virgin Islands

The Marine Safety Investigation and Reporting Authority (MSIRA) of the British Virgin Islands recently published its safety investigation report into the collision involving the speedboat Mojaito, which occurred on the night (local time) of July 26, 2025, in the Sir Francis Drake Channel south of Brandywine Bay, Tortola.

The incident occurred when the speedboat collided with a green steel lateral channel marker south of the Brandywine Bay entrance while transiting from Virgin Gorda to Road Town.

At the time of the collision, the vessel was travelling at approximately 28 knots during nighttime conditions. No fatalities were recorded, and all persons on board were safely assisted following the incident.