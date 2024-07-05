NTSB's latest safety digest highlights maritime lessons learned in 2023

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recently released its Safer Seas Digest 2023, which gathers the most important lessons learned from marine investigations completed last year. The digest details safety lessons from NTSB investigations that were finished in 2023, including the fatal collision between the Coast Guard cutter Winslow Griesser and the center-console boat Desakata off the coast of Puerto Rico, the fire aboard the passenger vessel Spirit of Norfolk, and the anchor strike of an underwater pipeline that caused oil to leak into San Pedro Bay off the California coast.
The Safer Seas Digest 2023 is available online as well as a library of previous editions. The publication may be accessed via the NTSB website.
Since 2014, the NTSB's Office of Marine Safety has issued the Safer Seas Digest, an annual publication organised around NTSB marine investigations completed during the previous calendar year. Safer Seas shares the safety issues identified and recommendations developed during these investigations with the marine community. It also highlights lessons learned that can prevent or mitigate future losses.