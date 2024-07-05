NTSB's latest safety digest highlights maritime lessons learned in 2023

The Safer Seas Digest 2023 is available online as well as a library of previous editions. The publication may be accessed via the NTSB website.

​​​Since 2014, the NTSB's Office of Marine Safety has issued the Safer Seas Digest, an annual publication organised around NTSB marine investigations completed during the previous calendar year. Safer Seas shares the safety issues identified and recommendations developed during these investigations with the marine community. It also highlights lessons learned that can prevent or mitigate future losses.