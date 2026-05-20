NTSB: Stronger than expected current caused barge collision in Galveston

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its marine investigation report into the May 15, 2024 collision of a towing vessel and its two loaded tank barges with terminal infrastructure in the Galveston Channel.

The accident resulted in one barge striking the Pelican Island Bridge and spilling about 20,000 gallons (75,708 litres) of vacuum gas oil, causing an estimated $8.4 million in total damages and cleanup costs.

The steel-hulled towing vessel LCPL Phillip C George, operated by Martin Operating Partnership, was departing the Texas International Terminal at 09:41 when strong flood currents pushed its port quarter into a terminal dolphin.