NTSB releases report on 2024 emissions barge boom collapse in Los Angeles

The National Transportation Safety Board has released a marine investigation report detailing the June 2, 2024 collapse of an emissions control barge boom at the Port of Los Angeles.

The federal agency stated that the incident involving the vessel Stax 1 resulted in one minor injury and caused an estimated $3.2 million in property damage.

According to the federal report, the containership Erving, operated by Zodiac Maritime, arrived at the Fenix Marine Services container terminal at 03:46 and moored along the berth. The control barge Stax 1, owned by Stax Engineering, subsequently arrived at 04:08 to begin capturing emissions from the ship.