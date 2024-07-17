NTSB issues final report on 2023 passenger vessel fire in Homer, Alaska

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has issued the final report for its investigation of a 2023 fire aboard a passenger vessel​ last year in Alaska.​

On January 19, 2023, the small passenger vessel Qualifier 105 was being stored ashore for the winter in the Northern Enterprises Boat Yard in Homer, Alaska when a fire started in a stateroom below the main deck. The local fire department extinguished the fire and no pollution or injuries were reported.

The vessel was used for marine survey, oceanographic research, environmental clean-up, housing, and private charters. The owners declared the vessel a loss of US$1.2 million.