NTSB identifies faulty O-ring as cause of engine room fire on bulker

A faulty O-ring seal on a composite boiler burner unit led to a fire aboard the bulk carrier Lem Verbena in January 2025, according to a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report released on March 11.

The incident occurred while the 655.8-foot-long (199.9-metre) vessel was docked at the Alabama State Docks on the Mobile River.

The federal agency estimated that the blaze caused $5.5 million in damage to the steel-hulled ship. No injuries or environmental pollution were reported following the emergency, which involved nineteen crewmembers.