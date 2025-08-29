NTSB cites component failure and crew delay in Houston ship collision

The probable cause of the collision between the multi-purpose carrier BBC Africa and the bulk carrier Common Faith in the Houston ship channel was a loss of primary steering control due to a component failure, the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has determined. The agency also found that a delayed response from the ship’s crew in implementing the emergency steering procedure was a contributing factor.

The collision occurred on August 25, 2023, as the BBC Africa was departing the Manchester Terminal. Soon after the pilot transferred steering control from the port bridge wing to the centre helm, the rudder swung hard to port, contrary to the pilot’s starboard rudder commands. The master regained control using the emergency override after about a minute, but it was too late to prevent the vessel from striking the moored Common Faith.