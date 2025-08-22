NTSB blames shock loading for barge grounding in Alaska

The probable cause of the grounding of the barge Cordova Provider in Alaska was a shock loading event that led to the parting of the push lines connecting it to its tug, the Krystal Sea, the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has determined.

The incident occurred on January 11, 2025, while the integrated tug and barge was transiting Prince William Sound. All four synthetic push lines connecting the tug and barge parted, causing the barge to separate and drift. It eventually grounded on the coast of Axel Lind Island. There were no injuries or pollution, but the barge, valued at $2.9 million, was declared a constructive total loss and was later scuttled.