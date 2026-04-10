Nine killed, two missing following Ghana boat tragedy

Nine people are confirmed dead while two others are unaccounted for after a boat carrying passengers capsized in a lake in Ghana's Savannah region on Wednesday, April 8.

The incident occurred at around 17:30 local time on Wednesday as the unnamed vessel was transiting the Volta Lake in East Gonja district with 14 people on board.

Initial reports stated that the boat capsized due to bad weather.

Rescuers subsequently pulled five survivors and the bodies of seven deceased individuals out of the lake. The deceased included two women and seven small children.