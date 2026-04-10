Nine killed, two missing following Ghana boat tragedy

Nine people are confirmed dead while two others are unaccounted for after a boat carrying passengers capsized in a lake in Ghana's Savannah region on Wednesday, April 8.
The incident occurred at around 17:30 local time on Wednesday as the unnamed vessel was transiting the Volta Lake in East Gonja district with 14 people on board.
Initial reports stated that the boat capsized due to bad weather.
Rescuers subsequently pulled five survivors and the bodies of seven deceased individuals out of the lake. The deceased included two women and seven small children.
Authorities confirmed that search operations are still ongoing in an attempt to locate one woman and one small child who were among the passengers. The families of the deceased passengers have also been provided with assistance.
An investigation has since been launched to identify the probable causes of the capsizing and to determine whether the incident was the result of negligence.
An initial incident report revealed that none of the passengers were wearing lifejackets when their boat capsized.
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