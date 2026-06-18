New Zealand investigators say inadequate planning for non-routine work led to lifting mishap on bulk carrier

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission of New Zealand (TAIC) has published its report on the lifting mishap that had resulted in an injury on the Singapore-registered bulk carrier Thor Nitnirund on March 20, 2025.

On the said date, Thor Nitnirund was drifting in Cook Strait while waiting for a berth in Wellington.

Heavy weather in the preceding days had washed two cargo lashing chains over the ship’s side. To recover them, the crew improvised a lifting system powered by a mooring winch.