New Zealand ferry operator fined for 2023 grounding
A New Zealand ferry operating company has been ordered to pay a total of NZ$432,500 (US$265,200) in fines and costs for its breach under the country's Health and Safety at Work Act after one of its vessels ran aground near Wellington Harbour in an incident that occurred last year.
The order to pay the fine was issued by Maritime New Zealand as a result of the January 28, 2023 incident involving the Ro-Pax ferry Kaitaki.
On the said date, the vessel lost propulsion on its approach into Wellington Harbour while more than 800 people were on board. The crew then issued a mayday, passengers were called to muster, and lifejackets were supplied to those on board.
The ferry then re-gained limited power, and made its way to port in Wellington, where the passengers were able to safely disembark and come ashore.
At the time, there was strong southerly winds, with gusts of up to 45 knots and swells of three metres around the entrance to Wellington Harbour. Maritime NZ said that if the anchors didn’t hold, the vessel could have grounded at Sinclair Head.
Maritime NZ said the incident was caused by a failure of a rubber expansion joint. This resulted in the Kaitaki’s main engine shutting down, leaving the ferry adrift.
"There were significant failings that caused the ferry to lose power," said Maritime NZ Director Kirstie Hewlett. "Poorly managed maintenance and processes on Kaitaki meant its passengers, crew, and the environment were put at risk."
Hewlett added that ll operators need to ensure their vessels are well maintained, regularly serviced, and properly managed.
"This is an alarming example of what can go wrong when maintenance is poorly managed," said Hewlett. "We have been clear to KiwiRail about our expectations around the management of its fleet, and KiwiRail has undertaken significant work since."