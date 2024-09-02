New Zealand authorities respond to cargo barge grounding on South Island

The incident occurred shortly after 00:00 local time on Sunday, September 1, when the 100-metre-long Manahau ran aground at Carters Beach. The 11-strong crew have remained on board the vessel and are safe.

Maritime NZ said the barge is intact, no items have been lost, and there are no leaks. There was also no cargo on board at the time, though the barge's tanks reportedly contain approximately 100,000 litres of diesel.