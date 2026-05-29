New Zealand accident investigators release updated report on 2024 ferry grounding near South Island

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission of New Zealand (TAIC) has released its updated report on the investigation into the grounding incident involving the Ro-Pax ferry Aratere near South Island on June 21, 2024.

Shortly after departure from Picton, the ship’s pilot engaged the autopilot and pressed the "execute" button expecting the steering system to make a programmed three-degree right turn. However, the ship had already passed the programmed waypoint for that small turn, so the autopilot locked onto the next waypoint and made a much larger 34-degree right turn.

The bridge team responded quickly and decisively upon realising the vessel was deviating from the passage plan. They were unable to regain steering control because they were unfamiliar with procedures for the ship’s newly installed steering control system that differed from the old system.