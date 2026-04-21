New tour boat safety regulations to be enforced in Nuwara Eliya, Sri Lanka

The municipal government of the city of Nuwara Eliya in Sri Lanka's Central Province will soon begin enforcing stricter measures to ensure the safety of people travelling on tour boats, particularly along Lake Gregory.

The decision to implement the new regulations came in the wake of an incident on February 19, 2026, wherein a vessel travelling at high speed on the lake struck a boat carrying tourists.

The latter vessel capsized, though all on board were rescued without injury by the crews of some Good Samaritan boats.