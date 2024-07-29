New Irish bill calls for establishment of marine accident investigation unit

The bill provides for the establishment of the MAIU within the Department of Transport. It will replace the Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB) as the permanent body responsible for marine accident investigation.

The focus of the Bill is to provide the MAIU with the framework to carry out marine safety investigations into marine accidents involving vessels in Irish waters and Irish-flagged vessels anywhere in the world. The Merchant Shipping (Investigation of Marine Accidents) Bill 2024 also provides for regulation-making power to cater for the newer types of vessels used in the offshore service sector and their transportation of industrial workers who will, for example, deploy infrastructure and service offshore renewable energy facilities.