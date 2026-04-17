Mooring failure caused barge breakaway and terminal collision in Ohio River

The National Transportation Safety Board determined that a failure of mooring arrangements during high-water conditions caused two barges to break free and strike a terminal on the Ohio River.

Evansville Marine Services crews originally moored the vessels at the Marathon Petroleum terminal on the evening of April 15, 2024. MPC 907 and MPC 644 were secured using six lock lines and four winch wires while carrying over 50,000 barrels (7.9 million litres) of fuel.

The NTSB found that the river current was approximately three miles per hour (4.8 kilometres per hour) and rising at the time of the mooring.